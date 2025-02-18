Taxpayer-funded program bankrolled Liberal causes to amend Charter rights

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute says the Court Challenges Program “now serves as a way of turning our tax dollars into untraceable dark money.”

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   February 18, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

An overwhelmingly 96% of legal causes funded by the Court Challenges Program (CCP) supported progressive orthodoxies, a think tank confirmed. Most notably, it funded intervenors who backed the carbon tax in 2021. 

“We anticipated the ideological direction of the funding would often be unclear,” reads a report by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. “We were wrong,” it furthered. The program was “heavily biased,” with analysts unable to find a single cause on conservative themes.

In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reinstated the program, which had been dismantled by the Conservatives due to its secretive and politically charged nature.

The program aims to “help Canadians access the justice system in order to assert their constitutional rights,” according to its Annual Report

The CCP offers up to $20,000 for test case development, a $200,000 litigation maximum, and up to $50,000 for legal interventions “to make arguments that are broader or have a different focus than those presented by the parties to the case, with a view to clarifying rights.”

Managers invoked solicitor-client privilege when asked to name all litigants, reported Blacklock’s

Total funding amounts to $24.9 million as of writing, with an unspecified amount going to intervenors who backed the carbon tax in 2021.

A subsequent Supreme Court decision, favouring the levy, marked the only time recipients sided with officeholders in a tax case. 

The CCP is widely considered a “cornerstone of [the government’s] commitment to a diverse, fair and inclusive Canada.”

“In 2020 the chair of the Program’s human rights panel called the Program ‘a living example of social justice in action.’ We could not have said it better ourselves,” the Institute remarked, suggesting it has “outlived its usefulness.” 

”It is time to shut it down,” said the report The Court Challenges Program: How Your Tax Dollars Fuel Social Justice Activism Through The Courts. Their analysis confirms it has a “clear ideological bias.”

“Drawing from the Program’s annual reports,” said Social Justice Activism, “we find 96 percent of the Program’s examples of funded human rights litigation aimed for a ‘progressive’ policy outcome.” 

Among the litigation that received funding includes appeals for health benefits for illegal immigrants and protection of “gender expression” in Canada’s Charter, reported Blacklock’s.

“Program funded litigation is uniformly targeted towards … an activist interpretation of the Charter,” said the Institute, as well as broadening federal authority and blurring the divide between the judicial system and partisan politics.

As Canadian Constitution Foundation Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn notes, “The government should not fund lawsuits against its own laws with taxpayer money.” 

"If the federal government thinks its policies violate Charter rights, it should change those policies directly rather than funding litigation that might result in a judicial decision striking those policies down," the Institute writes.

The think tank says the program “now serves as a way of turning our tax dollars into untraceable dark money.” It urged for greater transparency to no avail.

Call the Election!

18,662 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.