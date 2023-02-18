Taxpayers Federation launches legal dispute of 'outrageous' redaction on $6,000/night hotel bill

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) launched a legal challenge with the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) after the feds redacted information on who stayed in a luxury suite at $6,000 per night during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

As first reported by the Toronto Sun in October 2022, the Trudeau Liberals billed taxpayers nearly $400,000 for politicians, diplomats and other government officials to attend the Queen's funeral last September.

Canada sent a large delegation to the Queen's state funeral, including former governors general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston, former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper, Olympian Mark Tewksbury, actress Sandra Oh, and musician Gregory Charles.

But Global Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly ordered her staff weeks after the funeral not to inform reporters which delegates stayed in the suite.

"As a matter of principle, the government owes taxpayers transparency," said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

"Taxpayers paid the bills, and we deserve to know who wasted our money staying in the $6,000-per-night hotel room.

Invoices received from a CTF access-to-information request showed that most of the delegation's expenses for the trip went towards accommodations for Trudeau, Governor General Mary Simon and dignitaries at the Corinthia, a luxury, five-star riverfront hotel in the heart of London, which included heated floors and complimentary butler service.

However, Simon confirmed she did not stay in the suite.

Despite repeated questioning from opposition MPs and journalists, the Trudeau Liberals have refused to disclose who stayed in the hotel room.

In emails obtained by the Sun through an access to information request, Global Affairs staff responded to media reports on the costly luxury suite during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. But they redacted information on who stayed at the hotel suite during the funeral.

The government cited clauses "16(2)" and "19(1)" of the Access to Information Act as justification for redacting the name, which relates to "security" and "personal information," respectively.

Terrazzano voiced his displeasure, stating the CTF "doesn't buy" those reasons.

"On the security claim, the event already happened five months ago. Is the government worried about the Terminator travelling back in time?" said Terrazzano.

As for the personal information claim, the CTF's federal director said the law is clear that those expenses don't constitute personal information.

"They were there on business representing Canadian taxpayers and using Canadian tax dollars, so they have a responsibility to be transparent about how they waste our money," said Terrazzano.

A lawyer representing the CTF has filed an official complaint with the OIC, seeking to compel the government to release the unredacted records. The OIC is responsible for investigating complaints and resolving disputes related to the access-to-information system.

"The government could have just asked the individual who stayed in the room if it was OK to disclose the information," added Terrazzano. "Did they ask? Did the person say no to disclosing the information?"

"You don't get to be prime minister and hide how you spend our tax dollars," he said.