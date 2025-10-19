Taxpayers Federation warns automatic tax filing is ‘a significant gov't power grab’

The government's justification for this system is that it helps low-income and disadvantaged individuals.

  October 19, 2025   |   News Analysis

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is introducing automatic tax filing, a move the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has long warned against. This initiative would allow the CRA to file taxes on behalf of individuals without their explicit permission and without full knowledge of their eligible deductions. 

Critics argue this is a significant government power grab, especially given the CRA's already notorious unresponsiveness, with callers often facing six to eight-month waits for a reply.

The government claims the system aids low-income individuals unaware of tax benefits, but free tax assistance is already available through online services and community clinics.

Therefore, the government is presenting a solution to a problem that has already been addressed.

Concerns have also been raised about a sudden surge of coordinated pushback against these criticisms, coming from various prominent figures who argue that automatic tax filing is a "no-brainer" for helping the poor. 

The synchronized messaging indicates that the government may have used "stakeholder relations" – engaging non-government individuals with economic or governmental ties through focus groups and consultations – to strategically influence support for new initiatives.

The government's history of failing large-scale software projects, like the $3 billion Phoenix pay system debacle, raises serious concerns about its ability to manage a national automatic tax filing system. Their inability to handle their own payroll demonstrates their incompetence in managing complex financial systems.

Some view automatic tax filing as a deceptive tactic, enriching government contractors like "GC strategies" rather than genuinely aiding the poor. Critics contend that direct help for low-income individuals doesn't require government contracts.

An investigation into the "influencers" involved in promoting automatic tax filing, similar to those identified during the vaccine campaigns, could reveal whether these individuals were part of coordinated "stakeholder relations" efforts. 

The remarkably similar phrasing in their public support for the initiative suggests a unified message, potentially crafted through centralized discussions or even AI tools.

