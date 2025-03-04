Taxpayers fund swanky rooftop lounge for government workers

The National Research Council (NRC) decided to splurge on a pricey rooftop sun lounge atop a government office building in Mississauga, Ontario — because who wouldn’t want a splash pad and Brazilian walnut benches while researching climate change?

The lounge was created under the guise of having a "collaboration space" for 100 employees working at the Centre for Green Energy Materials, as reported by Blacklock’s.

The NRC has refused to reveal the costs of the project, fuelling growing concerns among taxpayers about the government's fiscal irresponsibility. While the building was completed under a program titled “clean energy research,” originally budgeted at $58.9 million, it opened after a final cost of $77 million last year.

Focused on climate change and sustainability, the building features energy-efficient elements like solar cells and geothermal heat pumps. While the NRC’s contractor notice promotes a “green” approach and eco-friendly solutions, the decision to add a luxury rooftop lounge leads to head scratching about how this aligns with its mission to tackle climate change.

Meanwhile, federal workers have been notably absent from the office since the COVID-19 pandemic, with recent data revealing many are ignoring the mandated three-days-per-week in-office rule altogether.