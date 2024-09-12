Taxpayers subsidizing Tom Clark $40,000 per month

Rough estimates of the new $9 million U.S. condo for the consul general to New York puts the mortgage payment at over $42,000 per month.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Rough estimates of the new $9 million luxury condo for the consul general to New York city puts the mortgage payment at over $42,000 per month. Clark told the commons operations committee Thursday that he pays $1,800 rent on the residence which overlooks Central Park.

Clark has vehemently denied any role in the decision to upgrade the residence of the consul general, although communications obtained by Conservative members of the operations committee suggest his involvement.

Internal communications records obtained from Global Affairs show that mere days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the then newly appointed Clark, officials began shopping for a more luxurious space.

In an exchange with Conservative Michael Barrett, Clark claimed he didn't know how the $40,000 difference between his rent payment and the $42,000 mortgage was offset.

Clark, a former CTV journalist, once used an exclusive interview with Trudeau to ask him what sort of shampoo he uses.

