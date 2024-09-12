Taxpayers subsidizing Tom Clark $40,000 per month

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Rough estimates of the new $9 million luxury condo for the consul general to New York city puts the mortgage payment at over $42,000 per month. Clark told the commons operations committee Thursday that he pays $1,800 rent on the residence which overlooks Central Park.

This is just getting ridiculous: Consul General Tom Clark wants us to ignore what the floor plan actually says and take his word that his new $9 mil luxury place has more working space and less personal space. (It doesn't).



Unbelievably, Clark says he went on a silent tour - no… pic.twitter.com/P9dq2R9X7U — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 12, 2024

Clark has vehemently denied any role in the decision to upgrade the residence of the consul general, although communications obtained by Conservative members of the operations committee suggest his involvement.

No sane person believes this.



CPC's Larry Brock: Are you suggesting to Canadians that when you toured this Billionaire's Row condominium that's right in front of Central Park? That they [the real estate agents] were completely muted and you simply walked around aimlessly,… pic.twitter.com/zsz0jrnmPG — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 12, 2024

CPC's Larry Brock implies that Trudeau's media pal, and now Consul General to NY, Tom Clark is a liar. He is not buying Clark's story about being an unwitting bystander in the purchase of his new $9 million condo on Billionaires Row.



And Brock has the email receipts to prove… pic.twitter.com/TjoQ0sNGDQ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 12, 2024

Internal communications records obtained from Global Affairs show that mere days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the then newly appointed Clark, officials began shopping for a more luxurious space.

CPC's Michael Barrett lays out the timeline. Trudeau visits new Consul General Tom Clark in his previous residence, then, all of a sudden, a new $9 mill residence is being shopped for. And we are supposed to believe the timing is coincidental. pic.twitter.com/RNu48Ce8X5 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 12, 2024

In an exchange with Conservative Michael Barrett, Clark claimed he didn't know how the $40,000 difference between his rent payment and the $42,000 mortgage was offset.

ok, I can't tell if Consul General to NY Tom Clark is actually stupid or if he is just really good at playing it.



The mortgage on his taxpayer-purchased $9 million luxury condo is $42,000/month. Clark pays $1800 in rent.



He says he doesn't know who is paying the difference.… pic.twitter.com/3In6nyTEUx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 12, 2024

Clark, a former CTV journalist, once used an exclusive interview with Trudeau to ask him what sort of shampoo he uses.