Taxpayers WHACKED with $66k legal bill for E-Karen's failure

Australian taxpayers will foot the bill for eSafety Commissioner's legal loss to Elon Musk’s X and Canadian activist Billboard Chris.

The eSafety Commissioner's failed legal battle against Elon Musk’s social media platform X and Canadian activist Chris Elston — better known as Billboard Chris — will cost Australian taxpayers approximately $66,000.

The Administrative Review Tribunal on Tuesday threw out a takedown order issued by Commissioner Julie Inman Grant in response to a controversial post by Elston criticising the World Health Organisation’s inclusion of radical transgender activist Teddy Cook on a policy panel.

In February 2024, Elston shared a post on X stating:This woman (yes, she’s female) is part of a panel of 20expertshired by the WHO to draft their policy on caring fortrans people’. People who belong in psychiatric wards are writing the guidelines for people who belong in psychiatric wards.”

Inman Grant deemed the postdegradingand issued a takedown notice to X on March 22, threatening the company with a $782,500 fine if it failed to remove the post. X blocked the content, but subsequently challenged the decision alongside Elston.

On Tuesday, the Tribunal sided with X and Elston, ruling the takedown order invalid. Deputy president Damien O’Donovan stated that there was no evidence Elston intended for Cook to see the post.

“In the absence of any evidence that Mr Elston intended that Mr Cook would receive and read the post, and in light of the broader explanation as to why Mr Elston made the post, I am satisfied that an ordinary reasonable person would not conclude that it is likely that the post was intended to have an effect of causing serious harm to Mr Cook,the ruling read.

An eSafety spokesperson confirmed the legal challenge had so far costapproximately $66,000”, and acknowledged the Tribunal’s guidance.

eSafety said it would continue an agenda to "protect Australians from online abuse" while taking the Tribunal’s findings into account.

