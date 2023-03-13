TDF victory: Unvaccinated mom allowed to finish college after vax exemption granted

The unnamed post-secondary school denied the woman's exemption until The Democracy Fund's Mark Joseph negotiated accommodation.

TDF victory: Unvaccinated mom allowed to finish college after vax exemption granted
The single mother, initially blocked from field placement in early childhood education and attending post-graduate studies, could not be vaccinated for religious reasons and had previously received a human rights exemption.

"While COVID-19 measures have impacted us all, unvaccinated students have often had to choose between their religious beliefs and their future careers," said Joseph in a TDF press release Monday morning.

Ontario's Human Rights Code prevents religious discrimination; however, the Government of Ontario imposed restrictions on places of worship to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and ignored the religious objections to Covid-19 vaccination from many Ontarians.

