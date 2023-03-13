TDF victory: Unvaccinated mom allowed to finish college after vax exemption granted
The unnamed post-secondary school denied the woman's exemption until The Democracy Fund's Mark Joseph negotiated accommodation.
The single mother, initially blocked from field placement in early childhood education and attending post-graduate studies, could not be vaccinated for religious reasons and had previously received a human rights exemption.
The unnamed post-secondary school denied the woman's exemption until The Democracy Fund's Mark Joseph negotiated accommodation.
LEGAL VICTORY ⚖️— The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) March 13, 2023
TDF advocacy keeps unvaccinated single mom in school
NEWS RELEASE: https://t.co/gHbe3YKLpz pic.twitter.com/kjLbICockW
"While COVID-19 measures have impacted us all, unvaccinated students have often had to choose between their religious beliefs and their future careers," said Joseph in a TDF press release Monday morning.
“It is certainly an act of protest,” Pastor Jacob Reaume said.— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 29, 2021
“The emphasis of the time will be on Jesus Christ, His supremacy, and the free grace He offers to all peoples.“ #cdnpoli #onpoli https://t.co/q0JRAPD4iQ
Ontario's Human Rights Code prevents religious discrimination; however, the Government of Ontario imposed restrictions on places of worship to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and ignored the religious objections to Covid-19 vaccination from many Ontarians.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.