Teacher claims Incas practiced 'voluntary' and 'kind' child sacrifice

Child sacrifice was a practice found in many ancient cultures, but according to one teacher on TikTok, the Incan Empire's version was a kinder, gentler form of killing.

According to the TikTok teacher, viewing these practices as evil, however, means you had a “quite white education, because you are knowing them for the bad things they've done and not all of the wonders they accomplished.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the social media commentary.

Lise compared the Incan child sacrifice to Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, saying “it sounds exactly like MAID,” and “this is happening in Canada at the behest of the government.”

The teacher's social media lesson is “what happens when you forget that colonization is not necessarily bad,” Sheila said, noting leftists see colonizers as inherently negative.

“But what happened when they showed up? Christianity came along and said you guys can't be sacrificing your children.”

Drawing another comparison between the past and present, Sheila added that today's wealthy elites are “sacrificing their kids on the altar of transgenderism.”

Lise agreed, calling the high number of children from well-off families receiving gender reassignment surgery as “ritual sacrifice.”