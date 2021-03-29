TEASER: Rebels arrested covering lockdown protest in Montreal

After documenting the large protest that took over the streets of downtown Montreal where individual protesters were pulled out of crowds and charged, as well as receiving more than $6,000 in fines while investigating police enforcement in the city's Orthodox Jewish community one thing was clear: we absolutely had to go back.

What now seems like it's becoming routine, Montreal police, yet again, took aim at Rebel News — and for a second time referred to us as “Jew media.”

So, while our team is in transit heading back to our Toronto headquarters, we wanted to release a teaser of some of the footage to come later this week, once we've got a chance to put it all together.

Stay tuned for more in the coming days.

We want to keep bringing you the footage the mainstream media won't show you, and if you've appreciated and enjoyed our coverage on the ground from Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver or wherever else we've covered lockdown protests, you can support our work through a contribution at www.LockdownReports.com.