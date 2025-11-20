Tell Health Canada: No cloned meat!

Canadians must stay vigilant to ensure that natural, traditionally raised meat is protected and transparently regulated.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 20, 2025   |   Activism   |   Be the first to comment

Facing intense public and industry backlash, Health Canada tried to secretly push through a policy to allow unlabeled cloned-animal meat and lab-grown "cellular agriculture" products in Canadian stores.

The proposal equated conventionally raised meat with meat cultivated from animal cells and products from cloned cattle and pigs' offspring, immediately worrying consumers, farmers, and food-transparency advocates.

Due to public and industry criticism, Health Canada indefinitely paused the policy update. In a revised notice, the department acknowledged the "significant input" and halted the change to allow for further discussion.

Cloned cattle and swine foods still require assessment under Canada’s novel food regulations before sale. No such products have reached the market, and this system should only change if consumer-facing labelling is guaranteed.

It’s hard to imagine federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel emerging from this without political fallout after the opaque, poorly communicated rollout of a policy set to redefine meat blindsided Canadians.

DuBreton, a major organic pork producer, was the first private farming company to publicly denounce the policy change, pledging to voluntarily label its products for consumers seeking conventionally raised meat. CEO Vincent Breton stressed that innovation must not compromise transparency, stating, "There is nothing wrong with innovation […] but never at the expense of an honest food system.”

This is not a rejection of science but an assertion of consumer choice. DuBreton's position highlights the need for clear labelling so Canadians can differentiate between traditional meat and lab-produced products.

Removing labelling requirements damages public trust in Health Canada and unfairly disadvantages conventional livestock farmers. If the products are truly as safe as conventional food, transparency should not be a concern.

Please sign our petition to require Health Canada to label cloned and lab-grown meat!

259 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Health Canada attempted to approve cloned and lab-grown meat for Canadian grocery stores without mandatory labelling — but after significant backlash, the Department has now paused the policy update. For the moment, these products remain classified as novel foods, with mandatory assessment still required. We call on Minister Marjorie Michel to make that pause permanent by formally maintaining the novel food designation so that clear, honest labelling stays mandatory. If these products are truly as safe as claimed, Health Canada should have no hesitation about putting that information directly on the package.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.