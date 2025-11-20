Tell Health Canada: No cloned meat!

Facing intense public and industry backlash, Health Canada tried to secretly push through a policy to allow unlabeled cloned-animal meat and lab-grown "cellular agriculture" products in Canadian stores.

The proposal equated conventionally raised meat with meat cultivated from animal cells and products from cloned cattle and pigs' offspring, immediately worrying consumers, farmers, and food-transparency advocates.

Due to public and industry criticism, Health Canada indefinitely paused the policy update. In a revised notice, the department acknowledged the "significant input" and halted the change to allow for further discussion.

Cloned cattle and swine foods still require assessment under Canada’s novel food regulations before sale. No such products have reached the market, and this system should only change if consumer-facing labelling is guaranteed.

It’s hard to imagine federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel emerging from this without political fallout after the opaque, poorly communicated rollout of a policy set to redefine meat blindsided Canadians.

DuBreton, a major organic pork producer, was the first private farming company to publicly denounce the policy change, pledging to voluntarily label its products for consumers seeking conventionally raised meat. CEO Vincent Breton stressed that innovation must not compromise transparency, stating, "There is nothing wrong with innovation […] but never at the expense of an honest food system.”

This is not a rejection of science but an assertion of consumer choice. DuBreton's position highlights the need for clear labelling so Canadians can differentiate between traditional meat and lab-produced products.

Removing labelling requirements damages public trust in Health Canada and unfairly disadvantages conventional livestock farmers. If the products are truly as safe as conventional food, transparency should not be a concern.