'Tennis Albo' swings and misses as vile antisemitic attacks continue

The Albanese government has come under fire for its weak response to rising antisemitism in Australia, with critics accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of attending “photo ops” while failing to take meaningful action against hate crimes targeting the Jewish community.

Following the latest incident in Sydney’s Woollahra, where a car was torched and buildings were defaced with disturbing antisemitic messages, Albanese condemned the attack, calling it “an outrage.” This marks the second such attack in the area in less than a month, underscoring growing concerns among the Jewish community.

“I stand with the Jewish community and unequivocally condemn this attack. There is no place for hatred or antisemitism in our community,” Albanese said in a statement.

Despite these words, Albanese has faced increasing criticism for his handling of antisemitism, particularly after he was seen attending donor drinks and playing tennis instead of visiting the Adass Israel Synagogue in the immediate aftermath of the recent terror attack. Critics argue his actions show a lack of genuine commitment to combating hate.

“There’s no place for antisemitism in this country or anywhere else,” Albanese told ABC’s RN Breakfast on Wednesday. “This is an attack on people because they happen to be Jewish. This is not a political act. This does not change anything that is occurring on the ground in the Middle East. This is an attack against their fellow Australians.”

However, many have accused the PM's government of speaking out of both sides of its mouth with a foreign policy that has included support for Palestinian statehood at the UN, with opponents blaming the Albanese administration of “emboldening and enabling” antisemitic sentiments. Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s radical shift away from bipartisan support of Israel has been particularly contentious.

Shadow finance minister Jane Hume criticised the government’s response as insufficient, labelling the language used by the government as “wishy-washy.” In response, Albanese rejected these accusations.

“This is a time for unity, not a time to seek political advantage or to seek to divide,” he said despite criticism of his own government's actions of being divisive. “This is a time where we should unite around our common Australian values, and those values are respect for each other.”

