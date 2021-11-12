Tens of thousands rally in Melbourne to KILL THE BILL

Source : The Real Rukshan / Facebook

SIGN THE PETITION: Kill Dan's Bill Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. 86,504 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Secure

Victorians have turned out in force on the streets of Melbourne in huge numbers this weekend as part of continuing and growing protests against Daniel Andrews’ controversial pandemic legislation.

Loud calls to ‘Kill the Bill’ continue to be chanted by several groups as they make their way toward Parliament House where huge, peaceful crowds assembled for speeches and entertainment. The Bill has been described by lawyers as affording the Premier ‘indefinite dictatorial powers’ over the state of Victoria.

SIGN THE PETITION TO KILL THE BILL.

Others shout ‘Sack Dan Andrews!’ and carry signs demanding freedom of choice and an end to vaccine mandates which have seen thousands of Victorians sacked from their jobs in recent weeks. Crowds continued to swell throughout the day as a party atmosphere took over city streets with people dancing, cheering and playing music.

Leader of the United Australia Party Craig Kelly was one of many speakers and entertainers taking part today. In a few short months, the United Australia Party has acquired the largest membership of all Australian political parties based on its liberty-centric campaign.

#BREAKING Tens of thousands of protesters have turned out in force to rally for FREEDOM in Melbourne today.



🖊 SIGN AND SHARE THE PETITION TO KILL THE BILL 🖊https://t.co/spyzu4kEOM pic.twitter.com/zJYHSnLe13 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 13, 2021

Last week, sixty of Victoria’s top QCs signed an open letter urging the government to reconsider the Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021 which is set to endow the premier with dictatorial powers over Victoria.

Protesters have their Australian flags upside down in an internationally recognised signal of distress.

Despite confronting scenes at previous protests where police have deployed heavy tactics against protesters including an array of non-lethal weapons, police have on this occasion escorted the protest without attempting to stop it from reaching the steps of Parliament.