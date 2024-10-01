Terrorist sympathizers converge during conference at Université du Québec à Montréal

E-transfer (Canada):

The University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM) hosted "Bandung du Nord," a three-day event inspired by the 1955 Bandung Conference in Indonesia, which focused on decolonization efforts in the global south.

According to the organizers, the event aimed to address global issues such as anti-colonialism, anti-capitalism, and social justice, with a focus on combating nationalist supremacy and imperialism. They emphasized that the event was "entirely organized by non-white people," raising concerns about the role of race in the event's framework, and whether it further highlights differences and polarizes communities.

Some of the invited speakers are known for promoting divisive rhetoric and fueling animosity. This is especially concerning as Montreal is experiencing a rise in antisemitic crimes and incidents, including reports of synagogue vandalism, attacks on Jewish schools, and harassment of Jewish students.

"sioniste au goulag" fait référence à 1 photo de Houria Bouteldja avec cette pancarte (ci-dessous) voir https://t.co/iztHisnWp6 pic.twitter.com/puoAWnNaeP — Memorial 98 (@98Memorial) April 30, 2022

A perceived lack of strong action from local authorities and the mayor has heightened fears within the Jewish community.

Several speakers, such as Columbia professor Joseph Massad, who described the Oct. 7 attack on Israel as a "stunning victory," and BDS co-founder Omar Barghouti, known for his antisemitic rhetoric, were invited. Houria Bouteldja, who has previously sparked controversy for statements such as "Mohammed Merah, it’s me," referring to the man whom in 2012 killed seven people in France, including Jewish children, also spoke.

While freedom of expression is crucial, providing platforms for potentially hateful rhetoric can have harmful consequences, particularly in educational institutions. This is why we launched NoHate.com, a platform dedicated to stopping the spread of hateful rhetoric.