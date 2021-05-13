Terrorists firing rockets at Israel say their money and weapons come from Iran

AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

Members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a designated terrorist organization, stated in recent days that the rockets and weapons used to attack Israel from the Gaza Strip have come from Iran.

The comments were revealed by watchdogs monitoring foreign media for the purpose of tracking extremists, coming after Palestinian terrorists launched over 1,000 rockets at Israel this week.

“Yesterday and today, the IDF attacked hundreds of Hamas & Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. We have eliminated dozens of terrorists, including senior commanders,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday. “Hamas and Islamic Jihad have paid — I tell you here — will pay a very heavy price for their aggression. I say here this evening — their blood is on their heads.”

David A. Daoud, a research analyst at the United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) highlighted a clip in a tweet.

“Palestinian Islamic Jihad Quds Force Brigade spox thanks ‘Resistance Axis, headed by Islamic Republic of Iran,’ for the addition of Badr-3 missiles to PIJ arsenal,” Daoud wrote.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published a clip highlighting remarks made last week from Palestinian Islamic Jihad Official Ramez Al-Halabi, who said that Iran is the one that “support us with weapons, money, and food.”

A translated transcript and video of the remarks provided via MEMRI are available below:

The mujahideen in Gaza and in Lebanon use Iranian weapons to strike the Zionists. We buy our weapons with Iranian money. An important part of our activity is under the supervision of Iranian experts. The contours of the victories in Palestine as of late were outlined with the blood of Qasem Soleimani, Iranian blood.

Today, the patronage of the axis of resistance has begun to prevail in the region, thanks to Allah and to the blood of the martyrs, and it has begun to make an impact, and what an impact!

The axis between Jerusalem and Beirut, the axis between Jerusalem and Baghdad, the axis between Jerusalem and Damascus, the axis between Jerusalem and Sanaa, and first and foremost, the axis between Jerusalem and Tehran – it is a victorious axis.

I am not sorry, I am proud to say that the rockets that are used to pound Tel Aviv have an Iranian signature on them, the signature of Qasem Soleimani. The Kornet missiles that we use to blow up the Israeli tanks – the pride of the Israeli and global defense industry – are the Kornet missiles of Qasem Soleimani and Iran. The guns that we use to shoot at the Israeli enemy… Those who use these guns were trained by our brothers in the IRGC. We say this loud and clear.

My dear brother, most homes in the Gaza strip today… I would like to say just one last thing, if I may. Almost every home in Gaza has a picture of Qasem Soleimani, a picture of the Islamic Republic, as well as a picture of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, so that those who fast [in Ramadan] can have their iftar meals. The Shafi’i Sunni Gazans in the Gaza Strip, from Rafah to Beit Hanoun receive plates of food to break their fast with the seals of Qasem Soleimani and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

I ask Allah to reward Iran, in my name, and the Palestinian people’s name. They are the ones who support us with weapons, money and food.