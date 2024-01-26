Texas National Guard strengthens border defenses despite federal opposition

Sam Owens /The San Antonio Express-News via AP

The Texas National Guard is intensifying its border security measures in Shelby Park in Eagle Pass despite facing opposition from the Biden administration.

Texas authorities have maintained and even enhanced razor wire fortifications at the border, contrary to federal directives, as reported by the Daily Wire. This development is part of a larger conflict between Texas and the federal government over immigration control.

Shelby Park, previously a major entry point for undocumented immigrants, came under the Texas National Guard's control after Customs and Border Patrol agents were observed facilitating immigrant entry by cutting through existing razor wire barriers. The Supreme Court recently ruled in a 5-4 decision supporting the federal government's stance, allowing federal agents to remove these barriers to permit migrant entry.

However, Texas has not only kept the razor wire fortifications but has also added more, in direct defiance of the Supreme Court's ruling. Additionally, Texas authorities have been arresting undocumented immigrants for trespassing, opting to jail them instead of handing them over to Customs and Border Patrol for standard processing.

The Biden administration has issued a directive demanding the Texas National Guard to grant complete access to Shelby Park to Border Patrol by January 26th. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), defended the state's actions. He cited constitutional rights of self-defense, blaming President Biden's immigration policies for the current border crisis

“Half of America joins Texas in asserting our constitutional right of self defense under Art. 1, Sec. 10, stemming from Joe Biden’s refusal to enforce immigration laws,” the post from Abbott states. “His actions have caused an unprecedented invasion that we must defend against.”

The Texas National Guard is actively installing new razor wire to barriers at the southern border, lining the shores in Eagle Pass with razor wire-covered shipping containers@SpencerLndqst reports from the border pic.twitter.com/zkXCBcL7XD — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 25, 2024

In a united front, 25 Republican governors from across the United States issued a joint statement on Thursday afternoon, throwing their support behind Texas as it strives to secure its border with Mexico. The statement emerges amidst ongoing efforts by the Biden administration to halt Texas' border security measures, which the governors argue are necessary to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants into the state.

The governors' statement criticizes President Biden and his administration for leaving the country vulnerable to illegal immigration, particularly along the Southern border. They accuse the administration of not only failing to uphold the rule of law but also of actively opposing Texas' initiatives to protect its citizens. These initiatives include the use of razor wire fences and other strategies aimed at curbing the entry of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and potential terrorists.

WATCH: Footage obtained by The Daily Wire's @SpencerLndqst shows Texas National Guard Soldiers assisting the state's Department of Public Safety apprehend a group of illegal border crossers early this morning. pic.twitter.com/79Qx61UHCg — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 26, 2024

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border,” the statement said. “We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally.”

The signatories of the statement include prominent Republican governors such as Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Joe Lombardo of Nevada, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Kay Ivey of Alabama, and many others.

The contention over Shelby Park is emblematic of the broader crisis at the U.S. border, which has seen over 10 million crossings since President Biden assumed office.