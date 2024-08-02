The $6 Billion Train to Nowhere: Councillor Dan McLean on Calgary’s Green Line Debacle

E-transfer (Canada):

For decades, Calgary has been discussing, planning, scrapping, reassessing the fabled green line. They've done everything except break ground.

But all is not lost, as construction on the green line was finally green lit... well, sort of. The hope for Calgary's light rail transit system was to connect the deep southeast to the downtown core. That's no longer happening, at least initially.

Now, many believe the plans should be derailed altogether, including one city councillor.

Are you happy City Council approved spending $2B of your tax dollars on a Greenline that doesn’t even get to where the riders are?



This means there won’t be any money now for building new communities or services like fire stations, libraries and sports facilities and what… pic.twitter.com/6YZllcY3BM — Dan McLean (@DanWMcLean) July 31, 2024

The track has been shortened substantially, and will service fewer stations than originally planned. Additionally, the $6.24 billion price tag only covers “phase 1” of construction. Subsequent construction to extend the track into the suburbs would mean additional costs incurred by taxpayers.

With less track, less station access and an ever-increasing construction cost, it's no wonder people are at odds with city officials.

Do you think City Councillors should publish their voting record on key issues for residents to see?



I do which is why I compiled my voting record along with everyone else’s on my City Web Page and some votes might surprise you.



Check it out⬇️https://t.co/L4sbFTYDkd — Dan McLean (@DanWMcLean) July 26, 2024

Despite mounting concerns, Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek and her councillor allies are fresh off an unpopular vote on blanket rezoning new residential builds.

Gondek and her cabal are popping champagne over plans to build half the initial ask for the green line. Fortunately, not all councillors are so eager to spend your money on half-finished trainlines that go nowhere.

Perennial voice of reason, and Calgary City Councillor Dan McLean, voted against this project and he joins Rebel News for further insight.