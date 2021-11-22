'The Avengers' actor Mark Ruffalo defends Rittenhouse attacker with 'cutesy pet name'

AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

The Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo ruffled more than a few feathers with his remarks on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, describing Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the men shot while attacking Rittenhouse, with a “cutesy pet name.”

Ruffalo, who plays the role of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave a quaint nickname to Rosenbaum, calling him “JoJo,” in a series of tweets honouring Rittenhouse's attackers.

The actor is a stalwart progressive mouthpiece, known for his diatribes against former President Donald Trump and his support for left-wing causes like the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the tweets, Ruffalo blamed the U.S. justice system for the “racist” verdict which cleared Rittenhouse, 18, of all five charges relating to the shooting. Describing it as a “racist system that devalues Black lives,” Ruffalo honoured Huber and Rosenbaum, referring to the latter as “JoJo.”

As previously detailed on Rebel News, Joseph Rosenbaum is a convicted child rapist who was discharged from a mental hospital and threatened several people while starting fires at the Kenosha riot in August 2020.

Rosenbaum was charged and convicted with child sex crimes against five boys, ranging from ages nine to 11-years-old. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal.

Contrary to the claim that the verdict was “racist,” Huber, Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz, all of whom were shot, are not white. Crucially, Rosenbaum was yelling the words, “shoot me n*gga, shoot me,” during a confrontation captured on video, ahead of the fatal shooting.

2/x At about 23:10 at Ultimate (60th/Sheridan), Rosenbaum sets a dumpster on fire; civilians put the fire out; Rosenbaum accuses a man in a green shirt of pointing a rifle at him. There is a big argument. Rittenhouse is *not* present during any of this:pic.twitter.com/xptsoPey5J — Bevo Fox (@bevo_fox) November 20, 2021

“We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo,” Ruffalo posted on Friday.

We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 19, 2021

“After all we have seen and heard about these weapons of war, these killing machines, there is no doubt that people who faced this young man were more afraid of him than he was of them,” he wrote. “He was the one with a weapon of war, loaded and ready to be used on people.”

“Justice weeps bitterly today,” Ruffalo added. “We are coming together to heal the scars left by the wounds of this grief. We will care for each other and remember why we continue to march.”

Ruffalo faced severe backlash for his remarks, which he has yet to address. Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh asked, “Do you normally use cutesy pet names for child rapists?”

Do you normally use cutesy pet names for child rapists? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 21, 2021

“Child rapist defending f***ing c*** - hang your head in shame, you compromised, sellout bastard,” wrote Paul Joseph Watson.

Child rapist defending fucking cunt - hang your head in shame, you compromised, sellout bastard. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 21, 2021

“Anthony would beat his girlfriend and ‘Jojo’ was a child rapist. I know you Hollywood types like Epstein, but come on,” Newsbusters’ Nicholas Fondacaro said.

Anthony would beat his girlfriend and “Jojo” was a child rapist. I know you Hollywood types like Epstein, but come on. — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 21, 2021

“You call a child rapist ‘JoJo?'” asked country singer John Rich. “Copy that, Hollywood.”

You call a child rapist "JoJo?" Copy that, Hollywood. — John Rich (@johnrich) November 21, 2021

The most poignant reply came from Donald Trump Jr., who wrote, “This is the left.”

“Using cutesy nicknames for multiple-time convicted child molesters. ‘JoJo’ is a POS pedophile who sexually assaulted five young boys between the ages of 9 and 11 & somehow got out of jail, but he’s a really good dude who’s just misunderstood. F*ck these people,” he added.

This is the left. Using cutesy nicknames for multiple-time convicted child molesters.



“JoJo“ is a POS pedophile who sexually assaulted five young boys between the ages of 9 and 11 & somehow got out of jail, but he’s a really good dude who’s just misunderstood. Fuck these people. https://t.co/fnZShJcN81 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 21, 2021

Despite the outpouring of sympathies and outrage for Rosenbaum and Huber from the political left, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges and acquitted for his actions on the night of August 25, 2020. A jury of his peers agreed with Rittenhouse’s defence that the teenager acted in self-defence.