Act For Alberta launches billboard truck campaign to fuel independence movement

Act For Alberta has kicked off a provincewide mobile billboard campaign aimed at building support for Alberta independence and pushing back against Ottawa’s grip on the province.

The registered third-party advertiser has hired Rebel News’s famous “Big, Beautiful Billboard Truck” to roll across Alberta with messages supporting sovereignty and challenging the federal political class.

The truck made its first stop at the Alberta Legislature Building — and Rebel News was on scene to welcome it as the campaign officially hit the road.

Albertans have spent decades being ignored, overtaxed and overruled by Canada’s Laurentian elite, while decisions affecting Alberta jobs, energy and freedoms are made thousands of kilometres away in Ottawa.

Unlike legacy media outlets that often dismiss Western frustration, the billboard truck takes the message straight to the streets; impossible to censor, impossible to spin, and built for viral attention online and in person.

Act For Alberta is one of several groups tapping into long-running anger over blocked pipelines, equalization payments, firearms policy, federal overreach and a political system many westerners believe is rigged against them. While separatism has long sat outside the mainstream, support tends to surge whenever Ottawa tightens the screws. And are they ever!

The province will hold a direct referendum on independence and the right to choose its own future on October 19, 2026.