The COVID-19 boosters are a bust

Last week, Pfizer announced it would be launching a $3.5 billion cost-cutting program amid declining COVID vaccine uptake and drops in revenue, wherein the company said full-year revenues for its various vaccines and Paxlovid was $9 billion lower than what was anticipated, as reported by Forbes.

“Paxlovid full-year revenue expectations were lowered by about $7 billion while vaccine revenue expectations were reduced by approximately $2 billion because of lower-than-expected vaccination rates,” the company said.

It shows that people are done being lab rats at the alters of pharmaceutical oligarchs, which is why Pfizer has attempted to save face by hiring NFL star Travis Kelce in their latest, non-evidence-based endorsement of receiving a novel COVID booster with a flu shot.

“Two things at once,” Kelce proclaims repeatedly, as a voice urges the viewer to ask about receiving “this season’s” COVID-19 shot when getting a flu shot.

While Pfizer tries to hype up its dwindling products, Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift is single-handedly saving economies.

In the meantime, the proof is in the pudding that the novel interventions, manufactured “at the speed of science” in 2020 and onwards, are being rejected by the vast majority of the population.

The data from Public Health Ontario confirm that COVID-19 vaccine uptake has been dwindling for some time.

Despite up to eight novel injections being offered to the general public, most people hopped off of the booster train after their first booster, now coined “dose three.”

Despite a lack of available safety data, as of October 9 there were a total of 245 babies aged six months to age four that had received various dosing options of the Moderna Spikevax XBB.1.5, compared to 201 children aged 5 to 11 years of age and 60 adolescents aged 12 to 17.

That’s for a shot that Health Canada’s own regulatory decision summary shows the average age of trial participants was 51.6 years old, with a participant age range of 21 to 84 years, proving that it was never tested on the above-mentioned babies, children or adolescents.

Rather, safety and effectiveness are “inferred from studies of a primary series and booster dose of Spikevax Bivalent (Original/Omicron BA.1).”

As more people become aware that they’re being subjected to a real-time, real-world experiment, that pesky thing some used to refer to as a necessity for medical ethics called informed consent has made it’s way back into the hearts and minds of the public.

The data also shows the vast majority of the public are now “anti-vaxxers,” having received their last injection over 12 months ago.

A note on the data explains that “the MOH has moved away from using the terms ‘primary series’ and ‘booster dose’ to align with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and product monographs.”

“The term ‘previously vaccinated’ is now used to describe an individual’s vaccination status and, for individuals 5 years of age and older, refers to the receipt of at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine to date,” it relays.

That’s because health overlords are moving away from the term booster as the COVID shots become part of an incorporated seasonal dose regime.

Theresa Tam says public health officials are avoiding the word "booster" when encouraging Canadians to roll up their sleeves for another COVID jab.https://t.co/iO81NgrSyv pic.twitter.com/gTm64CcgKE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 12, 2023

Perhaps the internationally agreed upon dosing schedule has something to do with the June 2023 World Health Organization and European Union decision to “strengthen global health security” through the use of digital health certificates.

“In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics. This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all,” the news release reads.

But is this really about global health, or is it veering more towards global surveillance? Regardless, it seems that the general population is hopping off the bandwagon.