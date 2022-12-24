The craziest moments from Alexa Lavoie’s 2022 reports
Quebec-based Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie shares her favourite reports from 2022. From the Freedom Convoy to the World Health Summit in Berlin, Alexa goes into detail about why these stories were so important.
2022 was a memorable year for everyone. The year began with a citizen-response in the form of the Freedom Convoy due to the suffering and discrimination generated from 2020 and 2021.
Everything started with truckers who have had their jobs and/or their company jeopardized by being unvaccinated.
The latter, followed by several other Canadians, created convoys that converged into a peaceful demonstration, and this happened in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
January 29, the official day that the truckers arrived in Ottawa, was the most impressive.
For many, the hope of a normal life had been reborn. In total, we saw three weeks of mutual assistance and pure civic generosity until the police came to dismantle everything on February 18 and 19 with force.
Despite everything, this whole saga will remain etched in our memory.
Then there was not only the Conservative leadership race but also the provincial elections.
In Quebec, it was very difficult for Rebel News to interact with Mr.Legault, to ask him questions. However, we filled out the registration form and, despite everything, we were still kicked out.
The year continued with a mission abroad to cover the World Health Summit.
The event was held in Berlin, Germany, where several elites and unelected bureaucrats were present. Our media coverage was a real challenge but of great importance.
I hope you enjoyed our work, and we’ll see you in 2023.
