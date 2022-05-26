The Democracy Fund launches new 'Civil Liberties 101' video series

By Ezra Levant Donate Now Ordinary Canadians have been fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visited cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 6356 Donors

Goal: 8000 Donors Donate

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a non-profit organization focused on protecting Canadians' civil liberties, promoting independent journalism, and supporting the vulnerable, is excited to announce a new video series aimed at educating people on the importance of being aware of their own civil liberties.

The series will dive deeper into various issues pertaining to rights and civil liberties, including the concept of freedom in light of pandemic restrictions, the Canadian Constitution, and the ethics of cancel culture, just to name a few examples.

As quoted by TDF, "The Democracy Fund has launched an engaging and informative educational series consisting of short, animated explainer videos titled, Civil Liberties 101. Each video takes a deep dive into topics concerning our inalienable rights, civil liberties and freedoms in Canada. Topics also cover current and shifting trends in culture, thinking, and behaviour that have become more apparent and prevalent during the pandemic."

For more information on the video series and other Democracy Fund initiatives, visit www.thedemocracyfund.ca