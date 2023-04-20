The Democracy Fund to host annual Student Journalism Conference

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the second annual Student Journalism Conference being hosted by The Democracy Fund (TDF) this summer.

The three-day conference will teach successful applicants the fundamentals of modern journalism in the digital era as well as expose them to Canada’s civil liberties challenges in 2023.

In an age where mainstream media journalists seem more interested in being government cheerleaders than speaking truth to power, independent media is more important than ever before.

That’s why independent media like True North and Rebel News have sponsored this important conference that will run from August 11 to 13 and be held at the Novotel hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

The conference theme this year will be on fighting censorship. While the mainstream media cheered on COVID-19 public health measures, it’s clear that Canada needs more journalists that focus on newsgathering and following the facts, instead of propagating ideologies and theories.

The conference will feature a freedom-loving lineup of speakers including big names in independent media like Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid and Andrew Lawton.

Other journalist speakers include Avi Yemini and David Menzies from Rebel News, Harrsion Faulkner from True North, Derek Fildebrandt from Western Standard, Aaron Gunn, and others.

There will be workshops, panels, and interactive sessions geared toward learning about the latest journalistic trends and best practices, including the importance of journalistic integrity in the face of censorship.

At the end of it all, attendees will be given a special journalistic assignment that will be graded by a panel of senior journalists to offer constructive feedback.

Eligible candidates will be permanent Canadian residents or those with valid work permits who are interested in pursuing journalism who are between 18 to 30 years of age.

Successful applicants will have all of their air travel (economy class), commuting costs, accommodations and meals covered.

TDF is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to upholding constitutional rights through litigation and public education. It supports access to justice for Canadians whose civil liberties have been infringed upon by government lockdowns and other pandemic policy responses.

To find out more and apply today, click here.