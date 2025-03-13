The erosion of judicial impartiality

Ideology is impacting the highest courts' independence as political influences threaten the core principle of impartial justice.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   March 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

In recent years, there’s been growing concern that Canada’s judiciary, once the bastion of impartiality and justice, is becoming increasingly influenced by political agendas. This trend is most evident in the Supreme Court of Canada’s recent decision to distance itself from the platform X, signalling the disturbing shift in the Court’s relationship with the public and validating concern around the erosion of judicial neutrality.

The Supreme Court’s announcement emphasized that it would focus its communication efforts on platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, effectively abandoning X. Strangely, the Court expressed thanks to Canadians for their "support," a phrase that seems at odds with the traditional expectation that the judiciary serves the people without prejudice and without seeking validation from any political faction or platform.

What’s more, the Supreme Court did not offer an explanation for the decision. When questioned by Rupa Subramanya of the Free Press, their official response cited "strategic priorities and resource allocation" as the reasons for leaving X. However, according to the National Post, under Chief Justice Richard Wagner, the Supreme Court of Canada has shifted from a neutral institution to one obsessed with publicity, making this move a troubling and partisan one, especially given their large following on X.

This shift in approach isn't just about social media; it’s indicative of a broader trend where the judiciary appears to be increasingly susceptible to political ideologies. Just one week prior to the Supreme Court’s decision, the Advocates Society, a key defender of judicial independence, also announced their departure from X, raising questions about potential political pressures on legal institutions in Canada.

The larger issue is clear: when the courts, which are meant to safeguard fairness and impartiality, become influenced by political ideologies, the very foundation of justice is at risk. The Canadian Bar Association (CBA) recently expressed growing concern over external pressures on the judiciary, noting threats to the rule of law in both Canada and the U.S. The CBA's concerns echo those of the American Bar Association, which has been vocal about increasing political attacks on judges.

The response comes after Elon Musk criticized the U.S. judiciary recently, calling for corrupt judges to be impeached, claiming the country faces a "TYRANNY of the JUDICIARY" after court rulings blocked some of President Trump’s executive orders.

Musk argued that if judges can block presidential decisions, democracy is compromised.

Meanwhile, the lack of action from courts against militant groups like Antifa, including instances where Antifa's influence on the judiciary appears to go unchecked, highlights the growing ideological influence within legal institutions and a concerning decline in judicial impartiality.

Judicial impartiality is essential for the fair application of the law. However, if courts become aligned with specific political viewpoints, they risk compromising the integrity of the rule of law. The Supreme Court's recent actions — coupled with similar developments in the U.S. — highlight the dangers of political influence infiltrating institutions that are supposed to operate free from such pressures.

As we move forward, both Canadian and American citizens must remain vigilant in defending judicial independence. If left unchecked, the impartiality of our legal systems may become a thing of the past.

Please sign our petition to support the creation of a DOGE for Canada!

12,542 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
Charlie Angus, a socialist Canadian MP, has launched a petition to strip Elon Musk of his Canadian citizenship, garnering over 300,000 signatures from the most envious and radical voices in the country. But true Canadians take pride in Musk’s achievements — Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX, and his commitment to free speech through Twitter. Rather than banishing him, Canada should be welcoming Musk back to spearhead a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to clean up the bureaucratic mess left by Trudeau’s Liberals. Help us outshine Angus’s petition — sign our petition and show the world that Canada stands with Elon Musk.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

