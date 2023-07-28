The 'Facebook Files': How Meta censored COVID dissent at Biden's behest

By David Menzies Fix Our Cities Canada’s major urban centres are in a state of decay and chaos. All levels of government appear to be blaming each other, and no one is stepping in to take a stand and help restore public safety. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican leading a congressional inquiry into pressure placed on social media companies by the Biden administration, revealed something he called the "Facebook Files" yesterday.

Jordan says the documents he shared showed the White House placed "unconstitutional power" on Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and that they "prove" Facebook changed content in response, Fox News reported.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared Jordan's statements unaltered, largely letting them speak for themselves.

“I'm going to go through them because I really can't improve upon them,” he said. “It's not even for me to improve upon, I want to show you what the U.S. Congress is doing, and maybe I'll make you a little bit jealous that we don't have this kind of parliamentary curiosity in Canada, too.”