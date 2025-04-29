The federal government's new religion: obedience

You know, for a government that never shuts up about the so-called “separation of church and state,” they sure seem awfully eager to get their grubby little mitts all over your church.

Here’s a story you haven’t heard reported anywhere else — because the legacy media’s too busy chasing Mark Carney around parking lots to notice when the government crosses a constitutional red line.

The Trudeau — sorry, Carney — Liberals are bankrolling an organization called Rainbow Faith and Freedom. Sounds harmless, right? Just another happy-sounding, double-rainbow, hugs-for-everyone outfit?

Wrong.

This scandal was first brought to light by Jojo Ruba of Redeeming Conversations — a voice of sanity in a culture that would rather you stay asleep.

Without his digging, you wouldn't even know this was happening.

Rainbow Faith and Freedom’s entire mandate — spelled out right on their own website — is to change religious beliefs.

Not support, not accommodate — change. Their second “pillar” literally says they want to “transform religious attitudes and practices related to sexuality.” Their words, not mine.

And thanks to your tax dollars, they’re doing it.

Here’s how deep the rot goes:

In 2022, Rainbow Faith and Freedom got $400,000 from the federal government for a 24-month project called “Ending Religious-based Discrimination in Ontario’s Faith Sector.”

In 2024, they scored another $494,310 to target religious senior care facilities.

That's nearly $900,000 — almost a million bucks — funnelled straight into an activist group whose job is to reprogram churches into political echo chambers.

But it gets even worse. They're not just preaching. They're building a database — a government-funded registry — of churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples.

Now, yes, LGBT people probably want to know how their denomination feels about their lifestyles, sure. However, the government is funding this highly political list. Because the government can't do this work.

Tracking who's obedient... and who's not. And now we know exactly why.

Because while you were distracted, the Liberals floated a plan to strip churches and religious charities of their charitable status if they don't bow to the new woke orthodoxy.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops saw the writing on the wall — warning that the government’s proposal would effectively punish religious groups for holding traditional beliefs.

Think about it. First, they pay activists to create a blacklist of churches. Then, they use that blacklist to financially cripple any house of worship that won’t kneel before their new gods of gender ideology.

And they have the nerve to call this “inclusion”? This is exactly what Communist China does to the Catholic Church.

In China, the state builds databases. They fund compliant churches. They blacklist and punish the faithful. They rewrite Scripture to glorify the regime.

Here in Canada, the Liberals are doing the same thing — just slower, with pastel logos, and press releases that sound like therapy sessions.

This is creeping religious persecution. Today it’s a rainbow database and a lost tax receipt. Tomorrow it’s fines, prosecutions, and the criminalization of orthodox sermons.

Because make no mistake: if the government can fund activists to change your faith today, they can punish you for refusing to change tomorrow.

This isn’t freedom. It’s not inclusivity. It’s not compassion.

It’s a hostile takeover of theology.

They don’t just want your taxes. They don’t just want your truck, your beef, your guns, your farm or your free speech.

They want your soul.

And if we don’t stop them now, they’ll turn every house of worship in this country into just another office of the Liberal Party of Canada.