Mark Carney proposes 'hidden carbon tax' plan that limits consumer choice

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney has unveiled an affordability plan that would introduce a hidden carbon tax on businesses like fuel refineries and power plants. While Carney claims the tax will be paid by “big polluters,” critics warn that these costs will be passed down to consumers through higher fuel and energy prices.

His plan would eliminate cash rebates and replace them with discount codes for specific green purchases, such as e-bikes and heat pumps.

“We will have the big polluters pay for climate incentives by developing and integrating a new consumer carbon credit market into the industrial pricing system,” Carney said at an event in Halifax.

Mark Carney is NOT scrapping the carbon tax.



He's HIDING the carbon tax.



Big difference. pic.twitter.com/f5MYsvWR7m — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) February 12, 2025

This is simply a way to disguise the cost of the carbon tax by taking it off our bills and hiding it in the costs of goods, services and energy we buy. It moves the tax up the supply chain but not off the backs of Canadians.

With nearly half of Canadians living paycheck to paycheck and grocery bills soaring, how are discount codes on luxury items like solar panels will help them afford basic necessities?

Meanwhile, after the upcoming April 1 carbon tax hike, the cost of filling a minivan will rise by $15, and a pickup truck by $25.

Carney, who previously served as the Governor of the Bank of England with a hefty salary and housing allowance, appears unfazed by the financial struggles of everyday Canadians.

Kris Sims, the Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joins the show to discuss Carney's plans to replace a carbon tax with another carbon tax.