Nova Scotians tell Trudeau: 'Take your carbon tax and shove it!'

GUEST: Kris Sims, of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, discusses the Nova Scotia election, Trudeau's 'GST Holiday,' and Alberta's fight against Guilbeault's production cap.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, the Nova Scotian Liberals suffer an embarrassing defeat, amid Trudeau's plummeting popularity in the province.

Liberal Party leader, Zach Churchill, led his party to an overwhelming defeat, electing only two MLAs — a stark departure from 17 MLAs in 2021.

Without question, Churchill's performance relegated the Liberals to mediocre third-party status, made worse by the fact he lost his Yarmouth seat to Progressive Conservative Nick Hilton.

Tim Houston leads PCs to resounding Nova Scotia election victory@SheilaGunnReid and @LiseMerle react as Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston delivers remarks after securing a second term as premier, while Liberal Leader Zach Churchill speaks following the… pic.twitter.com/xpWQXIMdBp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 27, 2024

Notably, the federal Liberals did not deploy help for Churchill, nor did he want it, given it would have poisoned what little campaign momentum remained. Churchill's support collapsed and went largely one place: the decidedly anti-carbon tax Progressive Conservatives, under incumbent Premier Tim Houston.

Trudeau suggests that fighting climate change is more important for struggling Canadians than paying rent or feeding their children.



The PM says we can't put climate change as a "slightly lower priority." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/mYOiPaQph4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 18, 2024

The NDP, under leader Claudia Chender, picked up three seats from the last election to form the Official Opposition.

Meanwhile, Houston secured a supermajority with 43 of the province’s 55 ridings, courtesy of a growing anti-Trudeau wave.