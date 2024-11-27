Nova Scotians tell Trudeau: 'Take your carbon tax and shove it!'

Support for the Nova Scotia Liberals fled to the decidedly anti-carbon tax Progressive Conservatives, under incumbent Premier Tim Houston.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 27, 2024   |   News Analysis

GUEST: Kris Sims, of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, discusses the Nova Scotia election, Trudeau's 'GST Holiday,' and Alberta's fight against Guilbeault's production cap. 

 

Tonight, on The Gunn Show, the Nova Scotian Liberals suffer an embarrassing defeat, amid Trudeau's plummeting popularity in the province.

Liberal Party leader, Zach Churchill, led his party to an overwhelming defeat, electing only two MLAs — a stark departure from 17 MLAs in 2021.

Without question, Churchill's performance relegated the Liberals to mediocre third-party status, made worse by the fact he lost his Yarmouth seat to Progressive Conservative Nick Hilton.  

Notably, the federal Liberals did not deploy help for Churchill, nor did he want it, given it would have poisoned what little campaign momentum remained. Churchill's support collapsed and went largely one place: the decidedly anti-carbon tax Progressive Conservatives, under incumbent Premier Tim Houston. 

The NDP, under leader Claudia Chender, picked up three seats from the last election to form the Official Opposition.

Meanwhile, Houston secured a supermajority with 43 of the province’s 55 ridings, courtesy of a growing anti-Trudeau wave. 

