The hidden dark side of London's anti-Israel marches

Last weekend, London witnessed a massive anti-Israel march that engulfed the central part of the city during the solemn occasion of Armistice Day. We were on the ground, armed not just with questions but with security personnel, a necessary requirement for us to get into the crowd and hear their thoughts, contrary to the mainstream narrative.

A man had an explosive reaction when asked about the Hamas massacre of 1200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 240 others on October 7. The viral video captures his shocking proclamation that "Hitler knew how to deal with these people."

"Hitler knew how to deal with these people"



One of the pro-Hamas supporters speaks his mind on Israel on the streets of London, England.



Antisemitism is on the rise globally. https://t.co/8USnKIXQS9. pic.twitter.com/xnbIKphi8X — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

The shocking declaration isn't an isolated incident. Disturbingly, a significant number within the march, ostensibly in support of Palestine, seemed to harbour a sinister desire to eliminate Jewish people from Israel, and potentially from the face of the earth. It's a harsh reality that cannot be ignored.

Recent events in Montreal serve as a stark reminder. An elementary Jewish school was shot at twice, and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a synagogue. Action must be taken before irreparable damage occurs. The situation is dire, and we cannot afford to turn a blind eye.

"This will definitely be a record year for anti-Semitic incidents in Canada,"



said Marvin Rotrand, national director of the League of Human Rights, expressing his concern following the shooting at two Jewish schools in Montreal.



Full report: https://t.co/Pc9dCe5WY6 pic.twitter.com/iFyi3nGZrh — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 10, 2023

Notably, the man from our interview caught the attention of the London Metropolitan Police. In England, there are laws against hate speech, and he is now being sought for his remarks.

APPEAL: Officers leading a hate crime investigation following yesterday's pro-Palestinian demonstration want to identify this man.



If you can help, please call 101 providing the reference 5122643/23. pic.twitter.com/X94ucUGhNE — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 12, 2023

While advocating for free speech, it's essential to recognize the bounds as when expression turns to calls for genocide and violence, limitations must be imposed. Freedom of expression has its bounds, especially when it involves advocating for murder and ethnic cleansing. Laws should apply universally, irrespective of political affiliations.

In a media landscape where truth is often obscured, Rebel News stands as a beacon of courage, unafraid to challenge narratives and present the unfiltered truth. The mainstream may label the protest as peaceful, but signs of antisemitism, Hamas affiliations, and open calls for the destruction of Israel tell a different story.

