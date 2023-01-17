The Liberals purge Catholic chaplains from the CAF

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 37,552 signatures

According to a report published in Blacklock's Monday morning:

The military has appointed gay advisors to help “innovate” religious instruction in the Canadian Armed Forces, says a briefing note. It follows a cabinet-appointed panel’s recommendation that Catholic chaplains be purged from the army, navy and air force over church teachings that contradict federal policy: “Chaplains provide a ‘safe place’ for members.”

.@CanadianForces appoint LGBTQ advisors following recommendation from fed advisors to purge Catholic chaplains from army, navy & air force. https://t.co/URh3V2WMcx #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Y3Q6mOXSKn — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 16, 2023

In the same Blacklock's article, it was made clear that the Liberals had a solution in search of a problem that didn't exist:

The four-member Advisory Panel cited no data indicating the presence of Catholic chaplains was offensive to military members, nor did it estimate the number of gay members in the regular and reserve forces.

The federal decision will mean that battlefield or training injured Catholic soldiers may not be able to have the rites of the sick administered or have a confession heard by a priest.

Veteran and former Paralympian Christian Gaultier talks being offered MAID—Canada's state-sponsored suicide program—in response to needing a wheelchair lift. pic.twitter.com/vizofV00fW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 5, 2023

The anti-Catholic witch hunt in the CAF is nothing new. The Trudeau Liberals have been waging war on small-o orthodox Christians in Canada.

First Trudeau disallowed #prolife candidates, then he took money from summer camps/ soup kitchens bc they were personally pro-life. Now he’s spending $159 million to ensure abortions can continue overseas during the #COVID19 pandemic. Why is he so obsessed with abortion? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NI7FvXfkNM — rightnowhq (@RightNowHQ) April 6, 2020

Trudeau blocked pro-lifers from running as candidates in Liberal party nominations in 2014, making the ban party policy.

Don’t lie on Twitter.



Trudeau personally prohibited any pro-life Catholics from running as candidates, and blacklisted any Christian organization from receiving summer jobs grants. https://t.co/Y76FeEkbU9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 16, 2018

After that, Trudeau used the leverage of government funding for summer student programs to force Christian groups to sign an attestation to Liberal Party values about radical transgenderism and "reproductive rights" which is Liberal double-speak for abortion.

Justin Trudeau forced every Christian summer camp, small business & charity to sign an "attestation" that they agree with him on abortion, before allowing them to apply for a student summer jobs grant.



They blackballed more than 1,000 that didn't.



But they'll throw you a tweet! https://t.co/0CZMnzfsg9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 25, 2018

Up to 1400 Christian charities were denied funding over the decision.