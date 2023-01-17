The Liberals purge Catholic chaplains from the CAF
The move to eliminate priests from the Canadian Armed Forces military chaplain service is being made to 'further promote diversity and inclusion.'
According to a report published in Blacklock's Monday morning:
The military has appointed gay advisors to help “innovate” religious instruction in the Canadian Armed Forces, says a briefing note. It follows a cabinet-appointed panel’s recommendation that Catholic chaplains be purged from the army, navy and air force over church teachings that contradict federal policy: “Chaplains provide a ‘safe place’ for members.”
.@CanadianForces appoint LGBTQ advisors following recommendation from fed advisors to purge Catholic chaplains from army, navy & air force. https://t.co/URh3V2WMcx #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Y3Q6mOXSKn— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 16, 2023
In the same Blacklock's article, it was made clear that the Liberals had a solution in search of a problem that didn't exist:
The four-member Advisory Panel cited no data indicating the presence of Catholic chaplains was offensive to military members, nor did it estimate the number of gay members in the regular and reserve forces.
The federal decision will mean that battlefield or training injured Catholic soldiers may not be able to have the rites of the sick administered or have a confession heard by a priest.
Veteran and former Paralympian Christian Gaultier talks being offered MAID—Canada's state-sponsored suicide program—in response to needing a wheelchair lift. pic.twitter.com/vizofV00fW— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 5, 2023
The anti-Catholic witch hunt in the CAF is nothing new. The Trudeau Liberals have been waging war on small-o orthodox Christians in Canada.
First Trudeau disallowed #prolife candidates, then he took money from summer camps/ soup kitchens bc they were personally pro-life. Now he’s spending $159 million to ensure abortions can continue overseas during the #COVID19 pandemic. Why is he so obsessed with abortion? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NI7FvXfkNM— rightnowhq (@RightNowHQ) April 6, 2020
Trudeau blocked pro-lifers from running as candidates in Liberal party nominations in 2014, making the ban party policy.
Don’t lie on Twitter.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 16, 2018
Trudeau personally prohibited any pro-life Catholics from running as candidates, and blacklisted any Christian organization from receiving summer jobs grants. https://t.co/Y76FeEkbU9
After that, Trudeau used the leverage of government funding for summer student programs to force Christian groups to sign an attestation to Liberal Party values about radical transgenderism and "reproductive rights" which is Liberal double-speak for abortion.
Justin Trudeau forced every Christian summer camp, small business & charity to sign an "attestation" that they agree with him on abortion, before allowing them to apply for a student summer jobs grant.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 25, 2018
They blackballed more than 1,000 that didn't.
But they'll throw you a tweet! https://t.co/0CZMnzfsg9
Up to 1400 Christian charities were denied funding over the decision.
1,400 Christian groups were denied summer jobs grants by Justin Trudeau because they refused to sign a pro-abortion, pro-transgender "attestation". Here are 71 Muslim groups that Trudeau gave the money to instead: https://t.co/mkukLpUi9B and https://t.co/vore6ImE35— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 4, 2018
- By Ezra Levant
PETITION: Stop The Censorship
37,552 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.