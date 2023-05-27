The media party desperately wants to see Danielle Smith lose the Alberta election

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 26, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the CBC has been weaponized against Danielle Smith throughout the Alberta provincial election.

He talked about a poll the CBC released yesterday:

I mean, the CBC couldn't be more absurd in their partisanship. The poll today suggests that Danielle Smith will indeed beat Rachel Notley on Monday. The polls suggest Smith's United Conservative Party will get 56 seats and not least NDP will get 31. That's still far too many for the socialists, but it's a solid majority. I'm not sure if I trust that poll, things are volatile and the NDP knows it's now or never. They're doing everything they can.

He went on to talk about how the CBC concocted a story about Danielle Smith instructing prosecutors to stop prosecuting lockdown offences.