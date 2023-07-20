A nation at the crossroads — The Opposition Podcast No. 6
GUEST: Ralph Babet, United Australia Party Senator for Victoria
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, sit down with Ralph Babet, United Australia Party Senator for Victoria.
Babet, a self-described 'conservative and staunch patriot' discusses his role in Australian politics and the battle taking place in the culture war for the hearts and minds of the nation's voters as the 'woke left' rail against him at every turn.
The trio discuss the news of the week and what to expect next.
