A nation at the crossroads — The Opposition Podcast No. 6

Remove Ads

GUEST: Ralph Babet, United Australia Party Senator for Victoria

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, sit down with Ralph Babet, United Australia Party Senator for Victoria.

Babet, a self-described 'conservative and staunch patriot' discusses his role in Australian politics and the battle taking place in the culture war for the hearts and minds of the nation's voters as the 'woke left' rail against him at every turn.

The trio discuss the news of the week and what to expect next.
Australia News Analysis Opposition Podcast
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
avi_rebel_from_the_start_book_redirect
  • By Avi Yemini

Secure your copy of Avi's new book today!

ORDER NOW!
avi_rebel_from_the_start_nz_tour_redirect
  • By Avi Yemini

Secure your tickets in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne!

GET TICKETS!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.