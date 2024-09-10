All eyes on America — The Opposition Podcast No. 21

  • September 10, 2024
GUESTS: Ralph Babet, Victorian UAP Senator and John Ruddick, NSW Libertarian MP.

Avi and Rukshan catch up with Ralph and John ahead of the blockbuster US Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

They will also discuss the news of the week, including the shortlisting of the controversial book Welcome to Sex in the PM's Literacy Awards as well as the bipartisan push for age verification limits on social media in the name of 'online safety'.

