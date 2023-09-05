The Public Health Agency spent $172,000 to survey Canadians' response to lockdowns
Abacus conducted online polling between February 7 and 24, 2023, while earlier polling involving nine focus groups was completed in the fall of 2022.
The survey read:
The Public Health Agency of Canada commissioned Abacus Data to conduct a public opinion research survey to understand how people make decisions regarding the use of public health measures (PHMs) during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
The survey, Use of Public Health Measures (PHMs), Advice and Risk Assessment also included data from 6,200 Canadians nationwide.
The recent detection of new COVID variants has prompted some institutions to return to masking and social distancing.
The new Pirola variant may affect the vaccinated and those with prior infections at a greater rate, the CDC published in a risk assessment survey.
