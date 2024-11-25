The radical left's push to drive out masculinity: Dr. James Lindsay

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On Thursday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. James Lindsay, a prominent anti-communist and publisher of New Discourses, joined the show for an in-depth discussion about how a second Donald Trump presidency will unfold.

One major campaign promise of Trump's was to tackle radical left-wing ideologies like critical gender theory that have become prominent parts of an ever-expanding bureaucracy.

Ezra asked Dr. Lindsay about where the attacks on masculinity originated and whether this approach was something new or was previously used by Chinese or Russian communist regimes.

After explaining how Soviet Russia once operated under what we in the West would recognize as diversity, equity and inclusion, Lindsay said the Soviets eventually abandoned the idea when it was causing too much division.

Chinese communism, he said, was more akin to what we're seeing:

In the Chinese context, I've even seen one of the big posters that says “man, woman, boy, girl, we are all the same.” And so, the men had to be emasculated, the women had to be encouraged to masculinize — that sounds a lot like what Western feminists have been doing for the last 50 years in particular. I think it's a purposed effort. There is some history of it, but it's never been as virulent as we have it in the West because it came filtered, unadulterated, through feminism. Everything that we have that's woke theory passed through the hands of feminist theorists in the universities and in the education departments in order to get to the world the way that it is today. So, this is a much more emasculating, a much more effeminate approach to a communist way of thinking.