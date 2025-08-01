The REAL reason Mark Carney wants to recognize a Palestinian state

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, John Robson joined Ezra to discuss Mark Carney's plans to recognize a Palestinian state.

Carney announced his intention to recognise a Palestinian state, pending promises of reform that no one truly expects to be kept. The entire spectacle, wrapped in diplomatic language and high-minded rhetoric, is a masterclass in hollow politics and virtue signalling.

Carney insists that recognition will depend on democratic reforms in the Palestinian Authority and a Hamas-free government. But such conditions are laughably unrealistic. Mahmoud Abbas is in the 20th year of his four-year term, and Hamas hasn’t held an election since it won one in 2006. The promise of reforms is not new, it’s simply never been honoured.

Carney’s speech was packed with tough-sounding “musts”: Hamas must disarm, elections must be held, hostages must be released. But what happens if those “musts” aren’t met? Nothing. Canada will still move forward with recognition. That’s not diplomacy, it’s delusion.

The truth is, this isn’t about foreign policy at all. It’s domestic. It’s about appealing to growing voter blocs who hold anti-Israel views. Melanie Joly said it outright when she was foreign minister — it’s about demographics. Recognition of Palestine is a political payoff, not a peace plan.

Even worse, Carney’s blunder puts Canada at odds with the United States, our most vital ally. U.S. President Donald Trump has already signalled displeasure, warning that Canada’s move could jeopardise trade. For a man hoping to lead a G7 country, picking a fight with the world’s most powerful economy over a virtue signal is as foolish as it is dangerous.

Canada used to be seen as an honest broker. Now, under Carney’s vision, we’re little more than a noisy irritant, irrelevant on the world stage and incoherent at home.