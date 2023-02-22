The Redacted Truth | Trudeau On Trial Docuseries (Episode 7)

Want to skip the wait and watch the full documentary right away? Start your free trial of RebelNews+ for early access to this and more.

EPISODE 7: THE REDACTED TRUTH

In the seventh and final episode of our documentary series, Trudeau On Trial, we look at the testimony from Liberal cabinet ministers and try to answer why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government chose to invoke the Emergencies Act — and on whose advice.

While the inquiry revealed Trudeau's government received legal advice from his attorney general, David Lametti, national security adviser, Jody Thomas and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, what that advice was and how it was interpreted remains unclear.

“The Redacted Truth” features the testimony provided to the Public Order Emergency Commission by Trudeau, and the late filling and extensive redactions on documents federal authorities provided to the inquiry.

Lawyers Eva Chipiuk, Keith Wilson and Brendan Miller, who represented the Freedom Convoy at the inquiry, outline the difficulties these redactions posed and reflect on the intense moments that followed when this issue was raised to Commissioner Paul Rouleau during the inquiry.

ABOUT THE DOCUMENTARY:

One year after the Freedom Convoy arrived in Ottawa, Rebel News presents a new documentary examining the six-week-long public inquiry that investigated Prime Minister Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act.

In January 2022, truckers and their supporters from across Canada converged in Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates in what became known as the Freedom Convoy.

On February 14, 2022, the world watched as Canada, often considered one of the most free and democratic countries in the world, was plunged into a state of chaos when its Liberal government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, invoked war-time powers to crush this protest.

The Emergencies Act, the law which grants the government extraordinary powers in times of crisis, requires a public commission be formed to review the process behind this dramatic decision.

Now, you can see Trudeau stand trial for invoking this never-before-used piece of legislation. In Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial, we take you through the six-week-long Public Order Emergency Commission, which included on-the-record testimony from members of the public, protesters, police, city officials and Trudeau's cabinet, including the prime minister himself.

See exclusive footage of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, along with prominent participants like former Canadian Armed Forces officer Tom Marazzo.

Lawyers representing the convoy at the public inquiry, Keith Wilson, Eva Chipiuk and Brendan Miller will guide viewers through the events that transpired from the end of January and into the middle of February when the chaotic response to the Freedom Convoy culminated in Trudeau's federal officials assuming control from local authorities and overseeing the largest police operation in a generation.