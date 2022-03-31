The results are in! Comparing antibodies from natural immunity, vaccines

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Today, I can report to you the results of my latest COVID-19 antibody tests.

My friend and I have been submitting ourselves to monthly testing with a private firm for two different reasons. The first reason was to demonstrate the unscientific discrimination of the vaccine passport program and federal travel bans for the unvaccinated or those who refuse to divulge their vaccination status when many of these people have resilient natural immunity comparable to or better than the sort achieved through vaccination.

The second reason is to find out who has longer-lasting immunity; the vaccinated or the naturally immune.

Between my long-suffering friend and I, one of us was double vaccinated last summer and well overdue for a booster, and one of us recovered from a COVID-19 infection last spring. I won't tell you who is who because one of the main casualties of the pandemic was medical privacy, and I won't be a part of it!

To get access to this immunity testing, we have to pay out of pocket $130.00 for each test, because it is official Alberta government policy to block testing for immunity levels from the general public even if doctors order it.

At the beginning of the process, we set the baseline immunity levels for both of us: in excess of 250 units of COVID-19 spike proteins per mL of our blood.

However, only one of us can travel by plane or train, and for much of our experiment, the restrictions exemptions program in Alberta — our vaccine passport program — prevented our unvaccinated test subject from enjoying fulsome participation in society despite their high levels of antibodies.

The latest results are in, and 5 months on, our immunity levels are holding strong. Neither one of us is experiencing a drop-off in antibodies. This result prompts further investigation. The resiliency of natural immunity does not come as a surprise, but what's going on with the vaccinated test subject? Are the vaccines better than the booster-pushers are telling us? Or are the COVID-19 tests less accurate than we think?

We took another, separate, newly-available test to solve this mystery. Those results will be in tomorrow, so stay tuned!

