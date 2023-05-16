The sexualisation of children in British schools

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Child sexual exploitation scandals are not a new barbaric phenomenon. The open and obvious sexualisation of children, however, is. Not only is it openly inappropriate, it is beginning at a very young age, with comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) being a global World Health Organisation initiative.

For more than a half century, most developed nations have been undergoing a “sexual revolution.” This radical shift in traditional sexual norms, values and expectations has led to the liberalisation of laws regulating sexual behaviour. Many of these dramatic changes in sexual norms and laws can be traced back to the fraudulent sex “research” and sexual ideologies of Dr. Alfred Kinsey, who is often referenced as the father of sex education around the world, conducting sexual experiments on children who is also the founder of the Kinsey Institute.

According to Kinsey's books, his published research, and the statements of his assistants in various interviews, not only was Kinsey's research flawed, but it was also criminal.

Child sexuality research data was collected from the personal logs of several pedophiles — one in particular kept detailed diaries of over 800 sexual encounters with children, and even with babies as young as two months old. Kinsey also collected data and financially compensated fathers who were sexually abusing their own children.

In the U.K., sexuality and the idea of multiple genders is being taught to young children in state education because of the WHO guidance of teaching CSE. Many claim this “education” causes confusion, rather than addressing it. In England, CSE is taught under relationships and sexual health education (RSHE). In Wales, it is relationships and sexuality education (RSE). In Scotland, it is relationships, sexual health & parenthood (RSHP).

English MP Miriam Cates called for an independent review into what is being taught in sex education, citing many inappropriate resource materials, leading to a review of relationships, sex and health education to protect children which is set to conclude by end of 2023.

In Wales, recent relationships and sexuality education changes have caused public outrage, particularly at the lack of parental consent. Public Child Protection Wales are campaigning against the Welsh government implementation of the Curriculum and Assessment Act 2021.

This new curriculum has CSE, known in Wales as Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE), embedded into every lesson across the curriculum. This new mandatory element is one of four, which Welsh government deem essential for every child aged 3-16 with no parental opt out.

Scotland is very similar in its graphic sexual education, teaching kids about the pleasures of sexual relations when teaching sexual education for those aged 9-12 as well as teaching oral sex for 12-15 year olds.

Not only are the topics deemed inappropriate by critics, the visual aids have caused uproar from both parents and political opposition from the Scottish Family Party.