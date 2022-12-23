The Trudeau government announces new requirement for ATIPs, ID test

Nothing screams openness and transparency like sudden changes to Access to Information rules on the Friday before Christmas!

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck
According to the notice of the proposed changes on the website of the Treasury Board Secretariat.

The proposed Regulations would also allow institutions to seek from requesters

  • information confirming their right of access to government records under section 4 of the ATIA if the request itself does not contain enough information to establish such a right; and
  • adequate identification, when the requested records contain their personal information and that their identity has not been otherwise confirmed.

The online Federal ATIP system already asks for proof of citizen/permanent resident status before the filer can submit the request.

Critics, including this frequent filer, say all this additional requirement will do is add an extra step to the already slow access to information process, allowing ministries to delay requests even further by asking for confirmation of citizenship status.

