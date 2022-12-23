The Trudeau government announces new requirement for ATIPs, ID test

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

According to the notice of the proposed changes on the website of the Treasury Board Secretariat.

The proposed Regulations would also allow institutions to seek from requesters

information confirming their right of access to government records under section 4 of the ATIA if the request itself does not contain enough information to establish such a right; and

adequate identification, when the requested records contain their personal information and that their identity has not been otherwise confirmed.

Justin Trudeau kicked off his 2015 election campaign bragging about how open and transparent he was.

In fact, he boasted "Unlike the other guys, I tend to take a lot of questions.” (1/11) pic.twitter.com/DZwA86j7KP — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) September 16, 2019

The online Federal ATIP system already asks for proof of citizen/permanent resident status before the filer can submit the request.

Trudeau says his government has been “open and transparent” in the WE Charity investigation.



He’s lying, by the way. pic.twitter.com/24otSfQFlr — Roberto Wakerell-Cruz✝️ (@Robertopedia) October 13, 2020

Critics, including this frequent filer, say all this additional requirement will do is add an extra step to the already slow access to information process, allowing ministries to delay requests even further by asking for confirmation of citizenship status.