The Trudeau government announces new requirement for ATIPs, ID test
Nothing screams openness and transparency like sudden changes to Access to Information rules on the Friday before Christmas!
According to the notice of the proposed changes on the website of the Treasury Board Secretariat.
The proposed Regulations would also allow institutions to seek from requesters
- information confirming their right of access to government records under section 4 of the ATIA if the request itself does not contain enough information to establish such a right; and
- adequate identification, when the requested records contain their personal information and that their identity has not been otherwise confirmed.
Justin Trudeau kicked off his 2015 election campaign bragging about how open and transparent he was.— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) September 16, 2019
In fact, he boasted "Unlike the other guys, I tend to take a lot of questions.” (1/11) pic.twitter.com/DZwA86j7KP
The online Federal ATIP system already asks for proof of citizen/permanent resident status before the filer can submit the request.
Trudeau says his government has been “open and transparent” in the WE Charity investigation.— Roberto Wakerell-Cruz✝️ (@Robertopedia) October 13, 2020
He’s lying, by the way. pic.twitter.com/24otSfQFlr
Critics, including this frequent filer, say all this additional requirement will do is add an extra step to the already slow access to information process, allowing ministries to delay requests even further by asking for confirmation of citizenship status.
