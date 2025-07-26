The U.K. has an identity crisis — courtesy of mass immigration

Mass migration hinders immigrant integration, especially when cultures clash. In London, this has led to a lack of a clear cultural identity.

The U.K. is grappling with mass immigration, particularly Muslim immigration, and the rise of largely Islamic grooming gangs. Statistics show Afghan, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi migrants commit sexual assault at 20 to 40 times the national average. This is attributed to cultural differences where women are often treated as second-class citizens in their home countries.

Many immigrants from these "medieval societies" view modern Western female attire as scandalous, leading to a "rape culture" not present in Christian nations, but prevalent in some Islamic ones. A YouGov poll shows most Brits see Islam as a net negative.

Recent protests against migrant hotels, like the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, are spreading across the United Kingdom. These protests are largely driven by local parents concerned for their families' safety.

Police have controversially escorted pro-migrant counter-protesters, suggesting a potential desire to incite conflict to justify crackdowns.

Canary Wharf is the Wall Street of London. The government has bought out a four-star hotel there to turn into an urban refugee camp for military-aged migrant men. pic.twitter.com/hYDUtB1zr8 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 26, 2025

Many of these migrants arrive illegally, destroy documents, and show hostility towards the U.K. They are perceived as "shoppers" seeking better welfare, not genuine refugees, as France is a safe country.

The spark for the protests was an alleged sexual assault of a schoolgirl by an Ethiopian migrant in Epping.

The government's response to these incidents has been criticized for a two-tiered justice system, where some migrants are released due to community pressure, while native Brits face harsh penalties for lesser offenses. This erodes public trust in the establishment.

There's a growing fear of civil disobedience and the potential for a "darker hour" before things improve.

Mass migration is seen as destroying social license for all immigration, even for those who would be patriotic and integrate. Concerns are raised about the potential loss of British culture and identity, mirroring historical shifts in once-Christian regions.