The West is imploding — and all our adversaries know it

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Dakota Christensen and Ian Miles Cheong discuss the notion that the West is slowly killing itself, while its many international adversaries — e.g. Russia, China, Iran, North Korea — all watch on and relish in its self-inflicted downfall.

The two hosts shared their reactions to recent moments such as Russian President Vladimir Putin calling out attempts to silence J.K. Rowling as cancel culture, Daily Wire's Matt Walsh announcing a new documentary on the simple question: what is a woman?, the Canadian Department of Immigration having a serious problem with racism but refusing to fire anyone, and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un rolling out an 80s-style action ad for a nuclear missile test.

