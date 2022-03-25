DAILY | The West is self-destructing
Dakota Christensen and Ian Miles Cheong are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- No loaded guns were found at the Freedom Convoy, debunking a story from the Toronto Star
- More charges have been laid against convoy organizers
- Following a report that found the Department of Immigration had a problem with racism, a grand total of zero employees have been fired
- The Canadian government also dished out money for
- Daily Wire's Matt Walsh is set to release a new documentary on a simple question: what is a woman?
- Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the attempts to silence J.K. Rowling as Western cancel culture
- North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un rolled out an 80s-style ad for a missile test
- Are you ready for food shortages? U.S. President Joe Biden says to be ready
- Still no plans from Canada's federal government about ending restrictions on the unvaccinated
- The View's Whoopi Goldberg wants the British monarchy to apologize for slavery
