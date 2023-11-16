Theresa Tam’s agency is desperate to hide COVID-19 pandemic blunders

E-transfer (Canada):

Canada’s health agencies are trying to hide internal audits and reports that detail how grotesquely they mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started when the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) — tasked with procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gowns, and gloves — led by Hong Kong-born Chief Medical Officer of Health Theresa Tam, sent 16 tonnes of PPE to China in February of 2020.

That was a little over a month before the COVID-19 global state of emergency was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) which sent shockwaves of panic throughout the world.

Although Canada’s Global Public Health Intelligence Network alerted Tam and her agency of a detected signal about an outbreak of pneumonia in China as early as December 30, 2019, most Canadians were not made aware.

Therein lies the issue. There is much secrecy surrounding the PHAC and its inner workings, yet it was the agency tasked with directing Canada’s public health response to COVID-19.

Not only did the feds send 16 tonnes of PPE to China, but the agency also threw out millions of masks and thousands of medical gloves after an emergency stockpile warehouse was shut in Regina less than a year before the pandemic was declared. It was PPE that had expired in 2014, a spokesperson told Canada’s state broadcaster.

Then, our government wasted even more resources to send two airplanes to China to recoup PPE. They came back empty-handed.

The lack of PPE was the catalyst for suppressive lockdowns – for shuttering society, closing schools and cancelling surgeries. Canadian hospitals had no “surge capacity” and PPE was being reused and rationed, further contributing to the hysteria being instilled in healthcare workers and the general public alike.

We all had to suffer and lockdown because of Theresa Tam’s fumbling

and mismanagement.

Now Tam et al. want to keep the details of Canada’s public health response and subsequent negligence a secret, as reported by Blacklock's Reporter.

“The Department of Health has completed more than 20 internal audits and reports on pandemic mismanagement but will not release them,” they state in an article that details a November 1 Ministerial briefing itemizing an overview of Canada’s health portfolio.

The briefing acknowledges that “pandemic revealed critical weaknesses and gaps in Canada’s emergency preparedness and management posture” and that “a preliminary analysis of key reports and studies identified key themes, which point to areas of improvement to strengthen our future emergency preparedness and response efforts.”

Some of those key reports include 21 internal PHAC audits, evaluations and reports that cover topics such as vaccines, communications and outreach. The report also states that there is a need for ongoing efforts in areas such as border measures and a national vaccine strategy.

Given the magnitude of harm caused by suppressive societal and economic lockdowns, furthered by segregationist and infringing vaccine mandates and passports, these internal reports are of great public interest. That is why Rebel News has filed an access to information request to obtain them.

“We only see a casual reference in a department of health memo,” said Tom Korski, Managing Editor at Blacklock’s, to Alex Pierson on her show on November 14.

“They have 21 internal audits and reports that talk about what a car wreck pandemic mismanagement was at the Public Health Agency and the Department of Health and they have dogged it on a public inquiry.”

Korski explains that many other countries have ongoing and/or have launched COVID-19 public inquiries – Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, etc.

“It was balloons and crayons down there [at PHAC],” he furthers. “This is expensive, mediocre government that is veering towards subpar. It’s just not acceptable. You had 55,000 people die, the economy tanked, and the feds borrowed and spent half a trillion dollars.”

The same federal institution approved $120,000 in commemorative COVID coins distributed to all public health agency of Canada to express everlasting gratitude for their pandemic efforts.

This price included a brass nickel-plated coin and a blue velvet presentation box for each coin for $16 per employee, reported Global News.

It included a “universally recognized COVID-19 symbol” — the spiked ball image of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as it appears microscopically.

Nothing quite says we were abysmal failures like a commemorative coin with a spike protein on it.