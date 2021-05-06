“These are not temporary measures:” John Carpay gives powerful speech on lockdowns

Albertans stick together. We always have.

You can look to the Fort McMurray wildfires, the Calgary floods and any of the hardships that we have faced over the course of our history. Political lines and dissenting opinions fade away the instant we know that another Albertan needs help.

In the face of crisis, Albertans have always had each other’s backs.

Why then is Alberta, in the face of COVID and its endless restrictions, more divided than ever?

I think that bad leadership is to blame.

The pedantic and inconsistent crisis management of the provincial government has people feeling betrayed.

Worse still, when formal enquiries are made as to the scientific evidence informing the restrictions, we are treated as if this information is available on a need to know basis — and we simply don't need to know.

People want to get through this, but they need the facts to do so. The condescension towards dissenting Albertans from Premier Jason Kenney has only worsened the growing divide in Alberta.

Kenney was in Calgary to announce further restrictions yesterday, and over 100 protesters were in attendance calling for evidence-based measures and transparency.

Among them was Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay, who gave a powerful speech.

People at the protest shared the challenges and struggles they have been dealing with because of the seemingly endless restrictions.

Rebel News was on the scene to bring you the story — make sure to watch this full report.