This is the DUMBEST pandemic era quarantine requirement

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

I think I found quite possibly the dumbest quarantine requirement buried in a three-year-long overdue access to information filing with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

In these particular documents, the bureaucrats raise the issue of Canadian students who cross the border to attend university in the United States.

I suspect, although the bureaucrats never quite say that these could be students who live in Windsor, but go to school in Detroit. And what's remarkable in all of this is how nonsensical the restrictions were on students, as in, there really weren't restrictions.

But the government claimed there were restrictions, and so they could say they were following the letter of the law, while absolutely not following the letter of the law. And, of course, they were not following their own logic about how they told us quarantines were supposed to work.

At the time of these documents, Canadians returning from the United States were subject to a 14-day isolation quarantine, but how was that supposed to work for students who crossed the border for school every day?

From the documents:

The instructions are to inform Canadian students crossing the border daily to study in the US that they have to self quarantine upon their return to Canada. They are allowed to leave the next morning to go back to school but the 14 days start all over every day. These instructions were provided to the field after many discussions with our colleagues at PHAC who are the lead on the quarantine act.

Okay, so let's try to make sense of this... If you're a Canadian student who crosses the border for school, you need to quarantine upon return to Canada, which you probably do every single night after school.

But according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, you can actually go to school the next day in the United States as normal...

So your quarantine requirement starts each day after school, but you're allowed to go back to school to cross the border the next day?

How does that make any sense? But if you were a long-haul trucker who sits alone in the cab of his truck, you are a disease vector the moment you cross the border, subject to very real livelihood killing quarantines. 'Follow the science' they told us.

If you want to support our access to information filings, please visit www.RebelInvestigates.com to make a donation!