Thousands march during protests against the vaccine passports in Quebec
Quebecers are taking a stand against COVID vaccines.
Last Saturday, two demonstrations took place in Quebec City. Over a thousand people attended the two events.
The first demonstration for the patriots was a march that began on the Plains of Abraham and it ended at the Parliament of Quebec.
The second protest was that of "Women at the Front." Both were aimed primarily at opposing the health passport.
Speeches took place, as well as other performances of all kinds. It was an emotional day for many in attendance.
I got to ask people about what they think of Justin Trudeau's desire to impose that the unvaccinated cannot enter trains and planes.
I also asked people what their plans would be if the vaccine becomes mandatory and if they believe that the election will change the current situation.
- By Rebel News
