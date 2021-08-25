Thousands march during protests against the vaccine passports in Quebec

Quebecers are taking a stand against COVID vaccines.

Remove Ads

Last Saturday, two demonstrations took place in Quebec City. Over a thousand people attended the two events.

The first demonstration for the patriots was a march that began on the Plains of Abraham and it ended at the Parliament of Quebec.

The second protest was that of "Women at the Front." Both were aimed primarily at opposing the health passport.

Speeches took place, as well as other performances of all kinds. It was an emotional day for many in attendance.

I got to ask people about what they think of Justin Trudeau's desire to impose that the unvaccinated cannot enter trains and planes.

I also asked people what their plans would be if the vaccine becomes mandatory and if they believe that the election will change the current situation.

Justin Trudeau Quebec COVID Vaccines COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
No Vaccine Passports Petition
  • By Rebel News

PETITION: No Vaccine Passports

83,179 signatures
Goal: 100,000 Signatures

Add signature
Real Reporters
  • By Ezra Levant

Real Reporters

1123 Donors
Goal: 2021 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.