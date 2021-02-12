WATCH: Thousands march in protest of a THIRD Melbourne lockdown
On Friday, Premier Daniel Andrews declared a third lockdown for Victoria in response to another cluster from the Melbourne hotel quarantine.
Stage four lockdown includes:
- No leaving home unless for four essential reasons
- No travelling more than 5km even to exercise
- Only shopping for essentials
- Masks mandatory everywhere when leaving home
Daniel Andrews blamed the new "UK Strain" of the virus to avoid responsibility for his failed second attempt at hotel quarantine.
Within hours, thousands of protesters descended on city centre to voice their outrage.
A police commander in charge of supervising the protest told Rebel News that the rally is only legal if less that 100 protesters attend even though thousands were packed into the stadium across the road.
