Thousands rally in Montreal to support Iranian people amid brutal crack down

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Montreal to show solidarity with the Iranian people, who have endured over three weeks of violent repression by Iran's authoritarian regime.

Protesters in Iran have been demanding an end to the Islamic Republic, facing live ammunition, mass arrests and widespread killings. According to Time magazine, the death toll may have already surpassed 30,000 in early January, with activists warning that the number could rise into the hundreds of thousands.

The march in Montreal was a response to these atrocities, as exiled Iranians and supporters sought to amplify the voices of those silenced by internet blackouts and government censorship. Many participants carried Canadian and Quebec flags, emphasizing that their advocacy is rooted in both a sense of home and a universal call for human rights.

Speakers at the rally described the situation in Iran as a “genocide” and urged the international community, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, to take decisive action against the regime. They called for the designation of the Islamic Republic as a terrorist organization and for interventions to protect civilians.

A demonstrator said that their appeal transcends politics: it is about humanity and justice. They expressed gratitude for Canada’s freedom of speech, which allowed them to organize the protest and raise awareness of the crisis abroad.

The demonstration highlighted the unity between Iranians and Canadians in Montreal, with participants stressing that international attention and action are crucial to ending the ongoing violence in Iran.

As thousands continue to fight for their freedom in Iran, Montreal’s march served as both a reminder of the global community’s responsibility and a call to action to protect human lives from tyranny and oppression.