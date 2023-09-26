Thousands set to rally in celebration of Dan Andrews' resignation today

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW!

In a historic turn of events, thousands of Victorians are preparing to gather at the steps of Victorian Parliament House this evening from 5pm to celebrate the resignation of the controversial state Premier Dan Andrews.

Victoria Police and the City of Melbourne have estimated a crowd of approximately 5,000 will gather on Spring St, with council issuing notice to local businesses and residents advising them of the rally.

Organised by the Melbourne Freedom Rally, the event is set to be a significant gathering where locals will come together to mark the end of Andrews' long and contentious reign as Premier.

Andrews' announcement of his resignation came as a shock to many when he held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that he would step down from his position starting at 5pm on the 27th, the same time when people with gather at the steps of Parliament to celebrate his departure.

BREAKING: DAN ANDREWS HAS RESIGNED AS THE PREMIER OF VICTORIA.



STREET CELEBRATION TO PROCEED TOMORROW AT PARLIAMENT STEPS.

As the longest-serving Labor Premier in Victoria's history, his departure is a momentous occasion for the state and has been welcomed by many who protested against Andrews' harsh rule during the challenging Covid-19 lockdowns.

Reflecting on his decision, Andrews said.

"This is not an easy decision because, as much as we have achieved together, there is so much more to do."

However, his detractors took to social media to celebrate the end of Andrews' 'dictator' leadership style.

As Victorians eagerly await this transition, speculation about his successor, possibly Jacinta Allen, is already brewing within the Labor Party.

The evening's celebration is expected to be a moment of unity and reflection on the Premier's tenure as the state prepares for a new era in Victorian politics.