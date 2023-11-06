Thousands take part in Edmonton anti-Israel march

Israel is currently executing a targeted military operation against the Hamas terrorists who control the Gaza Strip.

Thousands take part in Edmonton anti-Israel march
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The demonstrators gathered in Churchill Square, in the shadow of city hall, before taking to the streets of the capital city, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The slogan is considered to be a call to genocide.

The Saturday afternoon protest was part of a larger movement called “The 100k March for Gaza”, which calls for an end to the state of Israel.

Some signs held by protesters accused Israel of a Nazi-style extermination of Gazans.

Other signs targeted conservative MPs, like Michael Cooper, who have been critical of the Hamas-supporting hate-fests in Canadian cities.

"Resistance becomes duty."

To call on Western governments to send non-citizen supporters of terrorism back home, visit www.DeportHamas.com.

