Thousands take part in Edmonton anti-Israel march

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The demonstrators gathered in Churchill Square, in the shadow of city hall, before taking to the streets of the capital city, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The slogan is considered to be a call to genocide.

Edmonton, Canada: Churchill Square



A square named for a leader who rallied civilization against Nazism. In the background, a monument dedicated to the men who died to stop it.



And now, 1000s gather here chanting Nazi slogans and for an end to Israel. pic.twitter.com/59NP7sUL29 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 6, 2023

The Saturday afternoon protest was part of a larger movement called “The 100k March for Gaza”, which calls for an end to the state of Israel.

Edmonton, Canada. November 4.



They tell me these anti Israel rallies are not pro-Hamas, but here a sign critical of people condemning the terrorist butchers of Hamas. https://t.co/lpMKpEMT82 pic.twitter.com/BID6wBq69W — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 6, 2023

Israel is currently executing a targeted military operation against the Hamas terrorists who control the Gaza Strip. This is in response to the October 7 attacks and murders, which resulted in 1,400 fatalities and 200 people taken hostage.

“We saw people in mortal danger. Our conscience did not allow us to leave them there under fire.”



On October 7, four Israeli-Arabs risked everything to save Aya from Kibbutz Be’ri and a group of young people fleeing from the music festival.



They are heroes and guardian angels. pic.twitter.com/vVQQDy07uM — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 5, 2023

Some signs held by protesters accused Israel of a Nazi-style extermination of Gazans.

It's truly despicable to see these anti-Israel rallies co-opt the language of the Nazi Holocaust as their own.



From the Edmonton Anti-Israel march November 4th. https://t.co/lpMKpEMT82 pic.twitter.com/3XujWZVaD2 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 6, 2023

Other signs targeted conservative MPs, like Michael Cooper, who have been critical of the Hamas-supporting hate-fests in Canadian cities.

After shaming pro-Hamas protestors in Edmonton who celebrated the slaughter of Israeli civilians and called for a new intifada, I've been "condemned".



I consider it a badge of honor.



I stand with Israel as it exercises its obligation to defend itself & annihilate Hamas. pic.twitter.com/vv2fZagHqe — Michael Cooper, MP (@MichaelCooperMP) November 4, 2023

"Resistance becomes duty."

From the anti Israel rally in Edmonton Alberta November 4th.



A few thousand people gathered in Churchill Square to advocate for the elimination of the state of Israel. https://t.co/lpMKpEMT82 pic.twitter.com/owfz11jZyH — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 6, 2023

To call on Western governments to send non-citizen supporters of terrorism back home, visit www.DeportHamas.com.